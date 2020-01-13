After losing twice last week, Virginia dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.
Virginia is unranked in the AP poll for the first time since the poll on Nov. 20, 2017. UVa had been ranked for 44 straight polls.
UVa (11-4) was No. 18 in last week's poll but lost at Boston College on Tuesday and fell at home to Syracuse in overtime last weekend.
Gonzaga stayed No. 1 in the new poll, with Baylor jumping from No. 4 to No. 2 in the wake of its wins at Texas Tech and at Kansas. Baylor actually had more first-place votes (31) than Gonzaga (30), but Gonzaga had 1,574 points to Baylor's 1,567.
Duke fell from No. 2 to No. 3. The Blue Devils had the other four first-place votes. Duke had 1,529 points.
Florida State is No. 9 and Louisville No. 11.
UVa and Virginia Tech are in the "others receiving votes" category, along with Liberty.
Here is the poll:
The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Gonzaga (30);18-1;1574;1
2. Baylor (31);13-1;1567;4
3. Duke (4);15-1;1529;2
4. Auburn;15-0;1359;5
5. Butler;15-1;1299;6
6. Kansas;12-3;1286;3
7. San Diego St.;17-0;1266;7
8. Oregon;14-3;1163;9
9. Florida St.;14-2;1093;10
10. Kentucky;12-3;960;14
11. Louisville;13-3;943;13
12. West Virginia;13-2;911;17
13. Dayton;14-2;842;15
14. Villanova;12-3;822;16
15. Michigan St.;13-4;735;8
16. Wichita St.;15-1;629;23
17. Maryland;13-3;616;12
18. Seton Hall;12-4;496;—
19. Michigan;11-5;358;19
20. Colorado;13-3;345;25
21. Ohio St.;11-5;270;11
22. Memphis;13-3;232;21
23. Texas Tech;10-5;111;22
24. Illinois;12-5;109;—
25. Creighton;13-4;97;—
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N. Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, Rutgers 8, TCU 8, Virginia Tech 5, Houston 4, Oregon St. 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1, Southern Cal 1.
