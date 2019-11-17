CARY, N.C. — Second-seeded Virginia rallied from a halftime deficit with three second-half goals and stormed past top-seeded Clemson 3-1 in the ACC men's soccer tournament final before a crowd of 1,330 in Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
For an encore, the Cavaliers (17-1-1) would like to hoist another trophy four weeks from now, when the NCAA championship will be staged on the same field.
“This trophy and this championship are pretty difficult to win,” said UVa coach George Gelnovatch, who now owns five ACC Tournament titles. “You can speak for all of the coaches in our conference probably and on a national scale. The only thing that’s sweeter is the national championship.”
How’s this for unlikely heroes? Freshman forward Alex Gunnarsson scored his first career goal for UVa, sophomore midfielder Cabrel Happi Kamseu, making only his second start of the season, notched his second, and team captain and senior Robin Afamefuna capped it with a penalty kick conversion that he probably wouldn’t have taken had junior midfielder Joe Bell been on hand.
Bell, the ACC midfielder of the year, had been recalled by the New Zealand national team and also missed UVa's semifinal win over Wake Forest. He is expected back this week in time for the NCAA tournament next weekend, but in his absence Happi Camseu and sophomore midfielder Daniel Steedman stepped up. Steedman dropped back into Bell’s holding midfield role, and Happi Kamseu took over on the right flank where Steedman usually plays.
“One of the reasons is the guy sitting next to me here,” Gelnovatch said of Happi Kamseu. “He did a really, really good job in both games. Obviously with the goal today, but how Cabrel played against Wake was really important, too. That’s what you need on a good team.”
Clemson (16-2-1) entered the match as the nation’s highest-scoring team, averaging 3.56 goals per game. The Tigers struck for their 65th goal of the year in the 19th minute, netting only the seventh allowed by the Cavaliers all season. Senior defender Malick Mbaye’s header off a corner kick was saved by UVa goalkeeper Colin Shutler, but sophomore forward James Brighton volleyed home the rebound for a 1-0 lead and his sixth goal of the year.
The Cavaliers, the nation’s No. 2 defensive team, turned the tide in the late stages of the first half, however.
“From the end of the first half, Henry [Kessler] and Andreas [Ueland] started to figure out [Clemson’s] pressure,” Gelnovatch said of his center backs. “We started to come out a little bit more easily. I think that carried over into the second half, which allowed us to push them back a little bit and also have some possession and ultimately to get that goal, which then brought us a lot of confidence.”
The tying goal came in the 65th minute. Former Patrick Henry star Irakoze Donasiyano played a through ball on the right side to Axel Gunnarsson, and the freshman forward from Sweden finished from close range at the back post.
It stayed that way until the 82nd minute, when Happi Kamseu got his leg on a corner kick by Steedman.
