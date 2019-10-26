Virginia center Felicia Aiyeotan revealed Saturday she has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome — a diagnosis that has ended her college basketball career.
Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the body's connective tissue. It can affect the heart, bones, blood vessels, eyes and lungs.
Aiyeotan, a 6-foot-9 senior from Nigeria, ranks third in UVa history with 140 blocked shots. She made the ACC all-defensive team for the 2017-18 season, when she averaged 7.4 points and 6.9 rebounds and blocked 69 shots.
She played in just seven games last season because of injuries.
"My collegiate basketball career has ended prematurely," she wrote in a letter to UVa fans that was released by the team on its Twitter account and on the UVa website Saturday.
"What started out as a knee injury in November of 2018 ended with a devastating diagnosis of Marfan syndrome through a series of unexpected events. … I always imagined that I would end my career on my own terms; however, my recent diagnosis leaves the future up in the air.
"This diagnosis has robbed me and jeopardizes my chance to potentially continue pursuing basketball. It has taken an opportunity away from me to provide for my family in Nigeria. … Imagine something you love being taken away from you.
"This recent diagnosis has limited me from doing the one thing I love. The scary reality of my current situation leaves me confused and frustrated about my future, because I am not quite sure what is next."
After hurting her knee in a Nov. 20 game, Aiyeotan missed 11 games before returning to action Jan. 10 against Virginia Tech. She played in only two more games; her last appearance was Jan. 17.
UVa coach Tina Thompson had said at ACC women's basketball media day early this month that there was no timetable on when Aiyeotan would return to action this season.
"A member of our family has been hit with life-changing news and we are all devastated," Thompson said Saturday in a UVa news release. "Devastated that Fe has lost one of the things that she loves most and there is nothing we can do to fix it.
"I’m not sure if we will ever be able to mend Fe’s heart with this great loss, but we will do everything possible to comfort her and support her in journey of her new normal."
