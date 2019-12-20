College football’s early signing period came to an end Friday with Virginia beating the buzzer by taking a commitment from four-star prospect Jonathan Horton.
Horton, a foot-5, 215-pound defensive end, goes to Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he plays on the same basketball team as UVa men’s basketball recruit Reece Beekman.
Aside from Virginia, Horton had offers from Baylor, Utah, Arizona and Mississippi State, with rivals.com having put the chances at 67 percent that he would go to Baylor.
Horton had 22 tackles for loss this year, including 14 ½ sacks, and forced five fumbles.
Horton has been compared to UVa outside linebacker Charles Snowden, who, like Horton, had concentrated on basketball before taking up football.
Two other players from Louisiana had signed with Virginia earlier in the period. There are three players from Louisiana on UVa's Orange Bowl roster.
