Virginia has taken a football commitment from 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end Lorenz Terry from Varina High School, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Terry, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, also had an offer from Massachusetts and James Madison, according to rivals.com.
Terry is the 12th player to commit to UVa for the 2020 season. Varina, located in suburban Richmond, is the alma mater of former Cavaliers Maurice Canady, Doni Dowling and Tim Harris.
Vols AD says Pruitt still has his support
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt still has the support of athletic director Phillip Fulmer.
Fulmer said Wednesday night on the “Vol Calls” radio show that “I totally believe in Coach Pruitt and the job that he’s doing.’’
Pruitt is 6-10 at Tennessee and has dropped his last five games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, a stretch that includes a stunning 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.
Tennessee carries a 1-3 record into its game Saturday with No. 3 Georgia (4-0).
Pitt QB Pickett will return against Duke
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett will be back at quarterback for Pittsburgh on Saturday when the Panthers play at Duke.
Coach Pat Narduzzi withheld Pickett as a precaution from last week’s game, a victory over Delaware. He said Pickett was “banged up” from the upset of UCF on Sept. 22.
Nick Patti played well in Pickett’s absence. The Panthers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) got off to a slow start but rallied to a 17-14 victory.
Narduzzi said Thursday Pickett practiced all three days this week and will be ready to face the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0).
Visor-wearing coaches square off in Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Florida’s Dan Mullen first met nearly 15 years ago. Malzahn was the head coach at Springdale High in Arkansas. Mullen was the Gators’ offensive coordinator.
Malzahn had Mitch Mustain playing quarterback. Mullen was on the recruiting trail looking for someone to eventually replace Chris Leak.
They spent hours talking ball, exchanging ideas and sharing philosophies.
Both were wearing visors — and for the same reason: Steve Spurrier. So it’s somewhat fitting that Malzahn and Mullen will match wits Saturday at the field named after the Head Ball Coach as No. 7 Auburn (5-0, 2-0 SEC) visits 10th-ranked Florida (5-0, 2-0).
“That will be pretty cool,” Malzahn said.
It’s their sixth head-to-head meeting — Malzahn has won three of five — but first in the Swamp. None of the previous games was a top-10 matchup with so much at stake.
Air Force mascot dies
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo — A falcon that served as a mascot for the U.S. Air Force Academy for the past 23 years has died.
The academy announced Aurora’s death Wednesday, saying she was the longest-serving live mascot in the school’s 65-year history.
Aurora had recovered from injuries to both wings in 2018 during a prank abduction before the annual football game against the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
