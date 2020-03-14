As the late-season focus was turned to the Virginia men's basketball team and its improving NCAA chances, at least one other Cavaliers' team was streaming toward the NCAA finish line.
After winning its 11th ACC championship in the past 13 years, the UVa women's swimming team had its sights on the NCAA Division I championships scheduled for next week in Athens, Georgia.
The Cavaliers are ranked No. 2 in the country behind defending national champion Stanford, and that's not going to change following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent cancellation of NCAA events.
"We knew we could be better than top five, and fifth place is the best we've ever been," said Todd DeSorbo, who is in his third season as the Cavaliers' head coach.
"The team was talking about top three behind Stanford and Cal, but, as the season progressed, we were better than maybe we thought we were. Our women were ready to go to battle and to go to win it all.
"It would have been the first national title this program has won and no one from the ACC has ever won an NCAA title as far as swimming and diving go. That stings a lot for the women because I thought we had a really good chance."
The Cavaliers have most of the top swimmers back from a team that finished sixth last year.
"I don't think we had to be perfect to win this time," DeSorbo said. "We just had to be good. The women have been at least good all year, if not great.
"We haven't had a diver score at NCAAs in a long time and I think Sidney Dusel was on the path to her best season as a senior, which must be another hard pill for her to swallow. She highly likely would have scored points at NCAAs this year, which would have been a huge boost to the team dynamic."
DeSorbo laughed at the perception that he's not bitter.
"There's no reason to be bitter," he said. "It's ironic because we talked all year about making history and being the best team in the history of this program. Not only are we making history but everybody living right now is making history.
"People are going to be reading about the coronavirus in 10 years. It's wild to be part of this. I'm just happy to be healthy. I'm happy our athletes are healthy. I understand and respect the decisions that were made.
Remarkably, the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center as of Saturday afternoon, remains open.
"Our pool at UVa is available," he confirmed. "Kids can come in and swim if they want. So they're not being kept from the water but, per the ACC, we are not allowed to coach them. I don't think it's a detriment.
"I'm being hopeful that this isn't going to last too long. I don't know what that means. I think that's part of the anxiety and stress that the athletes are feeling. If pools shut down, they can still go for a run or do sit-ups."
"You need to be disciplined to do that, but that's how the team has gotten where they are."
For DeSorbo, it means a little more family time.
"I just took a break from a backyard, driveway basketball game with my son," he said Friday. "If there was one person happy with the NCAAs being canceled and that was my daughter. She's 7.
"When I told her the other day that NCAAs were being canceled, she said, 'Does that mean you'll be here next week?' When I told her, she pumped her fist and said, 'Yes!'"
