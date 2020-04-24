An absence of athletic events to observe and discuss did not prevent Virginia from coming up with some breaking news Friday.
In a news release accompanied by a message from director of athletics Carla Williams, Virginia announced changes in its logo and brand identity.
According to the release, the update of the brand identity and logos came after 18 months of working with Nike. The company spoke with players, coaches and administrators to better understand the university and how a logo could best reflect the athletic department.
“We set out to identify the essence of the program and translate it into renewed design that felt true to who we are,” UVa’s release said.
Virginia athletic programs have not competed since March and students have not been on grounds during the new coronavirus pandemic.
“While we would have chosen different timing and circumstances, this moment was meant to be both a launching pad to the future and a time of celebration,” Williams’ release said.
“As with so many recent milestones, the excitement surrounding today’s reveal has become rightfully dwarfed by the weight of our current circumstances.
“In many ways, new marks and uniforms seem almost trivial in the midst of such seismic events.”
UVa’s signature V-Sabre remains intact, but the Cavalier logo was given more of a fierce look, according to the release. Also, elements of the school’s rotunda were incorporated in the design.
“The V-Sabre logo is uniquely Virginia,” Williams said. “I noticed our logo sometimes gets washed out in comparison to the other logos in the [Atlantic Coast Conference]. Those logos have become more visually impressive over the years. The updates to the V-Sabre enhance our primary mark and enable it to be pronounced when it is positioned side-by-side with our competition.”
The other two logos, one depicting a cavalier with his head down and swords up and the other showing a cavalier hat with crossed sabres over a shield, will be used as secondary marks.
