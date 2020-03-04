CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Virginia found a Miami team willing to play the Cavaliers at their own pace Wednesday night and the Hurricanes nearly ended UVa’s six-game winning streak.
UVa point guard Kihei Clark made two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining and the 22nd-ranked Cavaliers prevailed 46-44 at Watsco Center.
Virginia improved its record to 22-7 overall and 14-5 in ACC play, keeping alive its chances for a share of the ACC regular-season title with Louisville (24-6, 15-4) coming to UVa on Saturday.
Miami, a 2 1/2-point underdog going into the game, dropped to 14-15 and 6-13
Virginia led most of the way, quickly jumping on the back of 7-footer Jay Huff, who scored 17 points in the first 12 minutes. He didn’t score after that.
Mamadi Diakite contributed 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds on a night when UVa shot 36.7% from the field.
Miami guard Chris Lykes had a team-high 16 points but suffered an eye laceration that sent him to the training room, where it was determined that he could not return for the final five minutes.
UVa’s last four wins have come by a combined 10 points. It was their eighth road victory.
The Cavaliers, ranked for the first time since early January, helped their chances of remaining in the Top 25 next week.
The Hurricanes have lost 17 games in a row against ranked teams. Their most recent win came in February 2018 at No. 9 North Carolina.
The Cavaliers play at home Saturday against No. 10 Louisville, which won 80-73 when the teams met on Feb. 8. The Hurricanes conclude the regular season Saturday at home against Syracuse. The Orange have won three of the past four meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.