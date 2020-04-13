Trey Murphy III, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound guard who led Rice in scoring as a sophomore, announced on Twitter Monday that he will transfer and play basketball at Virginia.
Murphy averaged a team-leading 13.7 points and also 5.5 rebounds this past season for the Owls (15-17). He led the way in total 3-point field goals with 75 and steals with 27.
He will be required to sit out the 2020-21 season, after which he will have two seasons of eligibility. Murphy picked the Cavaliers over Pittsburgh, Villanova and Houston.
Murphy is from Durham, North Carolina, and played at Cary Academy in high school. His father, Kenneth, played at East Carolina.
Virginia had one open spot for the 2020-21 season, which will be filled by Murphy. Another transfer, senior Sam Hauser from Marquette, will be eligible this upcoming season.
Hauser made 88 3-pointers in his third season at Marquette and Murphy is seen to have similar skills.
Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae are scheduled to complete their eligibility next year.
Murphy was listed at 6-foot-4 following his senior high school. Rivals.com did not list him as having any other Division I offers and he did not have any stars on a five-star scale.
"I haven't said much about this transfer situation because it has been one of the hardest decisions that I have made," Murphy posted on Twitter. "Rice will forever have a place in my heart."
