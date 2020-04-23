As the buzz around Virginia's latest men's basketball transfer began to die down, there was one piece of new information coming out of a Thursday videoconference.
According to UVa assistant head coach Jason Williford, fall signee Jabri Abdur-Rahim reports that he now measures 6 foot 7.
A quick check reveals that Abdur-Rahim was listed at 6-7 and 205 pounds when UVa announced its four signees on Nov. 14.
He was described as a guard in that release.
"He does it all; he's a three-level shooter," Williford said. "I saw his tweet that he was 6-7 legit. I'm going to stick with him. I don't want him to be upset before coming here.
"I want it in all print that the kid is 6-7."
Abdur-Rahim is the son of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, a former first-round NBA Draft pick and currently the president of the G League, which has confirmed that it will pursue players out of high school.
"I don't know if it will affect college basketball," Williford said. "As a whole, our game is in a good place. Our championship game [in 2019] was one for the ages. And our run was one for the ages.
"I think the elite-level guys will look at that. That will become more attractive to certain players. I don't think it will affect college."
Talk turned to UVa's latest recruit, Trey Murphy III, who was the leading scorer for Rice this past season. Murphy will have two years of eligibility at Virginia starting with the 2021-22 season.
"Trey's a kid that I actually looked at coming out of high school," Williford said. "At the time, he was a 6-5 guard. His dad was his AAU coach and I knew a cousin who was close to the family.
"The cousin played ball at Richmond and called me and said, 'I've got a kid who's really good. You ought to come look at him.' He was 6-5 and probably 155 [pounds] at the time. He was super thin and I just didn't feel like he was physical enough at the time."
Murphy was listed at 6-8 and 200 pounds by Rice this year.
"He will bring a ton of versatility," Williford said. "He can shoot the 3 and put it on the floor. But, he's more of a combo guard-forward now with his size.
"Obviously, he'll have to sit [for a year], so I think what will be beneficial for him is getting in the weight room and get coach [Mike] Curtis to do what he does best."
Curtis is the Cavaliers' highly regarded strength coach.
"That was one of things that was attractive for him about us," Williford said. "He wants to get better in that area because he ultimately wants to play at the next level. In doing so, I think he needs to improve his defense."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.