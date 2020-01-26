WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Coming off four losses in its previous five games, Virginia was hardly on a hot streak Sunday as it took on host Wake Forest.
The situation seemed dire for the Cavaliers, as Wake Forest jumped out to a 12-point lead early in the second half, and it was a wonder the Cavaliers pulled off a 65-63 overtime victory.
Junior-college transfer Tomas Woldetensae had a major role for the Cavaliers (13-6, 5-4) as he connected on seven of 14 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.
Andrien White, a graduate transfer from Charlotte, had 21 points for the Deacons (9-10, 2-7). Wake was without its leading scorer, Brandon Childress, who missed his first game with a foot injury.
