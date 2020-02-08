Saturday
Virginia at No. 5 Louisville
4 p.m. at KFC Yum Center
TV: ESPN
Records: UVa (15-6, 7-4 ACC), Louisville (20-3, 11-1).
Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Cardinals 73-68 on March 9, 2019, in Charlottesville.
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg, 6.0 apg), C Jay Huff (8.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (5.4 ppg).
Louisville probable starters: F Jordan Nwora (19.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg), C Steven Enoch (10.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg), F Dwayne Sutton (9.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg), G Darius Perry (6.0 ppg), G Lamarr Kimble (5.1 ppg).
Notes: Louisville and UVa ranked 1-2 in the ACC in scoring defense to begin the week, an indication that this could be a low-scoring affair. … Virginia has won the last nine meetings between the teams and is 10-1 against Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014. Surprisingly, only one of the games during that span has been decided by fewer than five points, that coming in March of 2015, when the Cardinals’ Mangok Mathiang scored with 2.7 seconds left in a 59-57 Louisville win. … Virginia could use some added production from its guards. Tomas Woldtensae, Kihei Clark and Casey Morsell were a combined 1-for-11 from the field Wednesday night in a 51-44 victory over Clemson. … The KFC Yum Center holds numerous memories for the Cavaliers, who advanced to the Final Four last year after pulling out an 80-75 overtime victory over Purdue in the NCAA South Region final in Louisville. … In its most recent outing, Louisville defeated visiting Wake Forest 86-76, courtesy of a 52-point second half. The Cardinals trailed 46-34 at the break. ... Louisville has benefited from transfers Steven Enoch (UConn), Lamarr Kimble (St. Joseph’s) and Dwayne Sutton (UNC Asheville).
