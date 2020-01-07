Tuesday

No. 18 Virginia (11-2, 3-0 ACC) at Boston College (8-6, 2-1)

7 p.m. at Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Eagles 83-57 on Jan. 9, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Virginia probable starters: C Mamadi Diakite (13.2, 6.8 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg, 5.9 apg), F Kody Stattmann (5.4 ppg), G Casey Morsell (5.3 ppg).

Boston College probable starters:G Derryck Thornton (13.3 ppg), G Jay Heath (12.0), C Nik Popovic (11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), F Jairus Hamilton (9.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg), F Steffon Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg).

NOTES: Up-and-down Boston College won four of its first five games, beginning with a 77-70 home win over ACC foe Wake Forest, then lost four in row. The Eagles then won four games in a row, topped by a 64-60 victory over California in the Al Attles Classic championship game. … The Eagles' leading scorer, guard Derryck Thornton, is a graduate transfer from Southern Cal who began his career at Duke. … Boston College is coming off a 14-17 season in 2018-19, when it was 5-13 in conference play. … Popovic, a 6-foot-11, 253-pound Bosnian, led that Eagles team in scoring (14.5 per game) and rebounding (7.2). … Virginia is 15-7 in the series, with six straight wins since dropping a 53-52 decision at BC in 2013.

