A question has been raised with the announcement that the remainder of the NCAA basketball season has been canceled.
Is Virginia still the reigning Division I men’s basketball champion?
The Cavaliers, winners of the 2019 NCAA title, were scheduled to play Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night before the tournament was canceled hours before the first game scheduled for the day — Florida State vs. Clemson — tipped off.
By the end of the day, the NCAA also had canceled all of its other winter and spring championships.
Virginia, seeded second in the ACC Tournament, went home on an eight-game winning streak, which now stands as the longest season-ending winning streak in the program’s history.
When the Cavaliers won the NCAA championship in 2019, they won their last six games after losing to Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals.
The only other time that Virginia had ended men’s basketball seasons with a victory was when the Cavaliers won NIT championships in 1980 and 1992.
From all appearances, UVa (23-7, 15-5 ACC) was headed to the NCAA Tournament for a seventh consecutive season.
“The incredible excitement of the NCAA Tournament for all the teams, fans, and spectators involved is one of the best things in sports,” said Tony Bennett, who completed his 11th season as the Cavaliers’ head coach.
The tournament was canceled Thursday due to fears raised by the coronavirus threat.
“No one wanted it to end this way,” said Bennett in a statement furnished by UVa, “but in light of all the uncertainty and people who would be put at risk, I support and understand the NCAA cancelling it.
“I feel for the young men and women who had their college careers cut short and the experiences they will miss.”
The only UVa men’s players who were in their final season were second-team All-ACC choice Mamadi Diakite, who was UVa’s leading scorer, and Braxton Key, who was the Cavaliers’ leading rebounder.
Both are seniors, with Key having spent his first two years at Alabama, and Diakite having redshirted a season at UVa. Seven-footer Jay Huff, redshirted as a freshman in 2016, did not participate in senior day festivities prior to UVa’s game with Louisville because he already had decided to return.
