CHARLOTTESVILLE — For all the Virginia fans who were worried about offense following the Cavaliers' season opener, there was ample reassurance Sunday night in the home debut.
Fifth-year senior Mamadi Diakite had career highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds as 11th-ranked UVa defeated James Madison 65-34 at John Paul Jones Arena.
It was the second straight team UVa had held to 34 points after beating Syracuse 48-34 in the season opener Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.
James Madison actually held the lead, 17-16, with under 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half but Virginia took control of the game with a 29-6 run that spanned both halves.
"I thought we did answer the bell," JMU coach Louis Rowe said. "All due respect to that team and that staff. What they do is really, really, really good and it's really challenging. And, it's 40 minutes of it."
Diakite, a 6-foot-9, 224-pounder who did not commit to returning to school until minutes before the NBA Draft deadline, galvanized the crowd with three dunks, two coming in succession late in the first half.
"He can shoot the outside shot but he can never forget his great strength of being active defensively, of being on the glass offensively and defensive and blocking shots," UVa coach Tony Bennett said.
"If he ever has any amnesia about that, he is making a huge mistake for our team and for himself and he understands that."
Fellow senior Braxton Key also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. That gave Virginia four players who have had double-doubles in the first two games — point guard Kihei Clark and sixth man Jay Huff accomplished the feat in the opener.
Huff, a 7-foot-1 redshirt junior, had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench Sunday night.
"It's too small of a sample size," said Bennett when asked for an assessment of UVa's first two games. "I know we have to play good defense. As I told them before the game, it's not always going to be pretty but it has to be gritty."
Junior guard Matt Lewis, a preseason All-CAA choice, joined the night's double-double club with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but was only 5-of-15 from the field. The rest of the team was 7-for-35, and the Dukes shot 24 percent.
Virginia shot 39.3 percent (26 of 66) from the field and was only 4 of 24 on 3-pointers. That followed a 4-for-25 performance from beyond the arc in Virginia's date with Syracuse.
Freshman Casey Morsell, the Cavaliers' top-rated recruit, was 0-for-9 from the field Sunday night and is 1-for-15 after two games, with his lone field goal coming on a 3-pointer.
There were some personnel changes from the starting lineup for the opener, with Jody Stattmann taking the place of Tomas Woldetensae, who was wearing a boot Sunday night and was not uniform.
UVa used 12 players, including managers Matt Palumbo and Grant Kersey.
Kersey, who made a few cameo appearances last season and scored 13 points in 10 games, wasn't listed on the roster Sunday but entered the game with 1:54 remaining and converted a layup 24 seconds later.
"That was one of the highlights for me," Bennett said. "We put their names in the scorebook. You have to do that, or else you get a technical. Matt had no idea. That was awesome.
"That will be one of my favorite memories of my time here, to be honest."
