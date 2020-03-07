CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia appeared to be in command of Louisville in the second half Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena and then it wasn't.
The Cavaliers led by as many as 14 points before a 3-point barrage brought the Cardinals back into the picture.
A free throw by Mamadi Diakite snapped a tie with 1:48 remaining and a Kihei Clark 3-pointer with 29 seconds left made it a two-score game, as 22nd-ranked UVa held on to defeat the visitors 57-54.
Tenth-ranked Louisville, which had defeated UVa 80-73 on Feb. 8, dropped to 24-7 overall and 15-5 ACC.
It was the eighth straight victory for 22nd-ranked UVa (23-7, 15-5). The Cavaliers have won 10 of their last 11 games, with Louisville the only team to beat them over that span.
Clark had 18 points and Diakite had 17 points in UVa's final home game. Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 18.
Louisville jumped to a 16-8 lead early in the first half and it was a seven-point game, 20-13, following a Steven Enoch dunk with 6:49 remaining.
The Cavaliers subsequently went on an 11-2 run to close the first half with a 31-24 lead.
A five-point play was huge, as Jay Huff was fouled on a dunk, the Cardinals were called for a lane violation, Kihei Clark made a free throw, Louisville coach Chris Mack was called for a technical and Clark hit two more free throws.
