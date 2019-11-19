Men's basketball

Tuesday

Vermont (4-0) at No. 7 Virginia (3-0)

7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Catamounts 90-72 on Nov. 11, 2007, at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (14.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.0 ppg, 9.7 rpg), G Kihei Clark (8.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (2.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg), G Kody Stattmann (5.3 ppg).

Vermont probable starters starters: G Anthony Lamb (18.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), Everett Duncan (11.3 ppg), G Stef Smith (9.0 ppg), G Ben Shungu, (8.5 ppg), G Daniel Giddens (1.0 ppg).

NOTES: Giddens, a 7-footer, spent two seasons at Alabama, also an early destination for UVa's Key. Giddens and Key had a prior connection as former players at Oak Hill Academy. Vermont is the third school for Giddens, who also played at Ohio State. … Vermont coach John Becker has been named America East coach of the year four times and has had eight 20-win seasons in eight seasons with the Catamounts, who also have made three NCAA Tournaments during his tenure. … Vermont has won 27, 27 and 29 games in the past three seasons. … Vermont is coming off a 70-68 victory at St. John's, one of its three victories by two or three points. … Lamb, who is listed at 6-foot-6, had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

