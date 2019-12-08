CHARLOTTESVILLE — Fifth-ranked Virginia went deep into its roster Sunday and the move paid dividends Sunday as the Cavaliers defeated No. 7 North Carolina 56-47 at John Paul Jones.
Virginia was coming off a 27-point loss Wednesday at Purdue and Carolina was coming off a 24-point loss at home against Ohio State on the same night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 ACC) entered Sunday's game as a 2 1/2-point favorite. Both teams got off to a slow start but, in particular, the Tar Heels struggled. Carolina (6-3, 1-1) missed 13 of its first 16 shots fro the field.
Tomas Woldetensae, who came into the game with a 2.7-point average, had 12 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who entered the game as 4 1/2-point favorites. Seven-footer Francisco Caffaro, averaging 0.8 points after playing in four games, added 10.
