North Carolina Virginia Basketball

Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) and North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) battle for the ball as North Carolina guard Andrew Platek (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Richmond, Va., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Fifth-ranked Virginia went deep into its roster Sunday and the move paid dividends Sunday as the Cavaliers defeated No. 7 North Carolina 56-47 at John Paul Jones.

Virginia was coming off a 27-point loss Wednesday at Purdue and Carolina was coming off a 24-point loss at home against Ohio State on the same night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 ACC) entered Sunday's game as a 2 1/2-point favorite. Both teams got off to a slow start but, in particular, the Tar Heels struggled. Carolina (6-3, 1-1) missed 13 of its first 16 shots fro the field.

Tomas Woldetensae, who came into the game with a 2.7-point average, had 12 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who entered the game as 4 1/2-point favorites. Seven-footer Francisco Caffaro, averaging 0.8 points after playing in four games, added 10.

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Fifth-ranked Virginia went deep into its roster Sunday and the move paid dividends Sunday as the Cavaliers defeated No. 7 North Carolina 56-47 at John Paul Jones.

 

Virginia was coming off a 27-point loss Wednesday at Purdue and Carolina was coming off a 24-point loss at home against Ohio State on the same night in the ACC-B1G Challenge.

 

The Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 ACC) entered Sunday's game as a 2 1/2-point favorite. Both teams got off to a slow start but, in particular, the Tar Heels struggled. Carolina (6-3, 1-1) missed 13 of its first 16 shots fro the field.

 

Tomas Woldetensae, who came into the game with a 2.7-point average, had 12 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who entered the game as 4 1/2-point favorites. Seven-footer Francisco Caffaro, averaging 0.8 points after playing in four games, added 10.

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments