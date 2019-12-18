CHARLOTTESVILLE — In its first game following a 10-day exam break, Virginia had the looks of a basketball team that had spent more time studying than shooting.
Stony Brook, which entered the game as a 16 1/2-point underdog, got as close as four points in the second half before ninth-ranked Virginia pulled away for a 56-44 victory.
Seven-footer Jay Huff sparked the Cavaliers' rally with back-to-back field goals, including a dunk, before blocking a shot at the defensive end.
Defense enabled the Cavaliers to build an 11-point lead in the first half at 22-11 but a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer cut the deficit to 28-21. At that point, Kihei Clark had 11 points for UVa, outscoring all of his teammates combined.
Virginia was 11-for-28 from the field in the first half, including a 2-for-10 performance from beyond the 3-point arc.
Braxton Key, out since Nov. 24 with a wrist injury that required surgery, entered the game with just over 14 minutes remaining in the first half and missed a 3-poinrter and two free throws in a short stint before returning to the bench.
Stony Brook had 11 turnovers in the first half or else the game would have been closer. The Seawolves came into the game with a 6-5 record this year after going 24-9 in 2018-19.
Virginia improved to 9-1.
