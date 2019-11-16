CHARLOTTESVILLE -- There was small consolation for Columbia in its trip to John Paul Jones Arena to face ninth-ranked Virginia.

The Lions, who entered the game as 23-point underdogs, became the first team to score 40 points against UVa this year, but the Cavaliers were hardly threatened Saturday in a 60-42 runaway.

Redshirt junior Jay Huff had a command performance for the Cavaliers with 13 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots in 20 minutes off the bench.

Mamadi Diakite had 13 points and eight rebounds for UVa, which improved its record to 3-0. Columbia is 2-1.

Braxton Key barely missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for UVa.

Columbia guard Mike Smith had 16 points to lead all scorers.

