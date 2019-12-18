UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Men’s basketball

Wednesday

Stony Brook (7-5) vs. No. 9 Virginia (8-1)

7:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Last time: Stony Brook and Virginia have never played.

Stony Brook starters: F Elijah Olaniyi (19.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G Makale Foreman (14.2 ppg, 2.0 apg), F Andrew Garcia (12.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), G Miles Latimer (8.3 ppg), C Jeff Otchere (3.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg).

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg), C Jay Huff (9.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg), G Kihei Clark (8.4 rpg, 5.0 apg), G Casey Morsell (5.2 ppg), F Kody Stattmann (5.0 ppg).

NOTES: The Seawolves have won five games in a row and seven of eight after an 0-2 start. Most recently, they were 82-78 losers Saturday at Providence. … Elijah Olaniyi, a 6-foot-5 wing, had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Stony Brook, which is scoring 70.4 points per game. … Virginia is allowing 44.2 points per game and it’s not even close between the Cavaliers and the team that ranks second in Division I in scoring defense, Liberty, which has a yield of 50.2 points per game. … Stony Brook was 24-7 last year under former head coach Jeff Boals, who resigned to take the head coaching position at Ohio University. His successor is the Seawolves’ former associate head coach, Geno Ford. … The late Rollie Massimino is a former head coach at Stony Brook, which is located on Long Island. … Virginia is getting over exam break and will be playing for the first time in 10 days. … One thing to look for is the possible return of Braxton Key, out since Nov. 24 with an injury to his left (non-shooting) hand that required surgery.

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments