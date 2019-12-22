UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Sunday

3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: WSET

Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Gamecocks 69-52 on Dec. 19, 2018, in Columbia, South Carolina

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.2, 6.5 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.0 ppg, 5.7 apg), G Kody Stattmann (5.3 ppg), G Casey Morsell (4.9 ppg),C Francisco Caffaro (2.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg).

South Carolina probable starters: G A.J. Lawson (16.3 ppg), C Maik Kotsar (10.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Jair Bolden (9.1 ppg), G Keyshawn Bryant (8.0 ppg), F Justin Minaya (6.8 ppg).

NOTES: South Carolina is coming off its most notable victory of the season, a 67-54 triumph this past Sunday at Clemson, where Lawson had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and six rebounds. … It was Lawson's fifth game of the season with 20 points or more. … South Carolina held Clemson scoreless for the final 6:38. … South Carolina forced Clemson into 22 turnovers and 28-percent shooting from the field. … The Gamecocks had lost three of their previous four games prior to visiting Clemson. … UVa's 7-footer Huff is second for UVa in scoring average (9.4) and rebounding average (6.7) despite starting only four of nine games. … Huff also has a team-high 12 blocked shots. … Sophomore point guard Clark leads the team in made 3-pointers with 13 and has 45 assists. No one else has more than 10.

