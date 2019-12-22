Sunday
3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: WSET
Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Gamecocks 69-52 on Dec. 19, 2018, in Columbia, South Carolina
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.2, 6.5 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.0 ppg, 5.7 apg), G Kody Stattmann (5.3 ppg), G Casey Morsell (4.9 ppg),C Francisco Caffaro (2.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
South Carolina probable starters: G A.J. Lawson (16.3 ppg), C Maik Kotsar (10.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Jair Bolden (9.1 ppg), G Keyshawn Bryant (8.0 ppg), F Justin Minaya (6.8 ppg).
NOTES: South Carolina is coming off its most notable victory of the season, a 67-54 triumph this past Sunday at Clemson, where Lawson had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and six rebounds. … It was Lawson's fifth game of the season with 20 points or more. … South Carolina held Clemson scoreless for the final 6:38. … South Carolina forced Clemson into 22 turnovers and 28-percent shooting from the field. … The Gamecocks had lost three of their previous four games prior to visiting Clemson. … UVa's 7-footer Huff is second for UVa in scoring average (9.4) and rebounding average (6.7) despite starting only four of nine games. … Huff also has a team-high 12 blocked shots. … Sophomore point guard Clark leads the team in made 3-pointers with 13 and has 45 assists. No one else has more than 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.