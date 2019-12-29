CHARLOTTESVILLE — With eight minutes to play on Sunday, Braxton Key let out a visceral roar for all of John Paul Jones Arena to hear.
Making his first start since suffering a broken wrist against Arizona State in late November, the senior guard threw down a hard, one-handed dunk off an alley-oop pass from Kihei Clark to open up a six-point lead for No. 16 Virginia over Navy.
Key’s dunk was part of a 12-0 run that allowed the Cavaliers to fend off the upset-minded Midshipmen and pick up a 65-56 win to wrap up nonconference play.
After a productive first half that concluded with UVa taking a 37-29 lead into halftime, the Cavaliers (10-2) struggled offensively early in the second half, scoring just three points in the opening 10:50.
While Virginia’s offense sputtered, Navy (6-5) steadily chipped away at the Cavaliers’ lead and went ahead 41-40 on a John Carter Jr. 3-pointer with 10:41 to play, prompting a timeout from Virginia coach Tony Bennett.
“The [Navy] zone sort of tightened us up,” Bennett said. “Then we made some substitutions and I thought that group did a good job.”
That group, which included Key, Clark, Jay Huff, Tomas Woldentensae and Casey Morsell, helped the Cavaliers regain their footing after the timeout with a 12-0 run that put UVa back in control of the game.
Clark started the run with a bucket that gave Virginia the lead back, 42-41. Key then blocked a Navy shot into the arms of Clark, who quickly passed it back to a streaking Key on the other end for a traditional 3-point play and a 45-41 Wahoo lead with 8:31 to go.
Thirty seconds later, Key brought the JPJ Arena crowd to its feet once again when he slammed home the alley-oop pass from Clark that prompted a Navy timeout. Clark hit a 3-pointer following the timeout, then Morsell finished at the rim in transition to cap the run.
The Cavaliers’ decisive run included several transition buckets off of blocks and turnovers. Huff finished with four blocks in the game.
“Jay blocked some shots. Kihei’s stat line, you look at 13 assists, and we got some buckets in transition,” Bennett said.
“We needed those because our man-to-man offense was pretty solid but once they went to that zone, we were having a hard time, even with some good looks, making them. Some key stops, blocks and I think the transition points that came from that run helped us.”
Key finished with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. In addition to his second-half dunk, Key also had a highlight-reel jam on a putback in the first half that had the JPJ Arena crowd buzzing.
“Braxton had a couple plays today that were just amazing,” Huff said. “I’ve never seen him do anything like that putback dunk before. He did a lot for us today.”
Key was one of four Cavaliers to score in double figures. Mamadi Diakite had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Morsell and Clark each finished with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.