CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia had to be happy just to get to overtime Saturday against Syracuse.
The Cavaliers got their wish, but couldn’t have been pleased with what transpired in the extra period.
Syracuse, which had squandered a seven-point second-half lead, rallied to force overtime and then pulled away for a 63-55 victory at John Paul Jones Arena.
It was the second loss in four days for 18th-ranked UVa, which had lost at Boston College 60-53 earlier in the week. The last time the Cavaliers had suffered back-to-back losses was during the 2016-17 season.
Unranked Syracuse (9-7, 2-3 ACC) avenged a 48-34 home loss to the Cavaliers (11-4, 3-2) in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Guard Joseph Giradi had 19 points for Syracuse, which got 18 points from Elijah Hughes and 14 from Buddy Boeheim, whose father, Jim, is the Orange’s longtime head coach.
“He’s out there to shoot,” Jim Boeheim said of his son, who hit a 3-pointer late in regulation and two in overtime. “If we had another shooter to come in, it would be different. It’s unfortunate that he’s my son because people will say, ‘He’s playing his son.’
“No, I’m playing the best shooter. He’s the best shooter in the league and he’s one of the best shooters in the country.’ Buddy got shots, but those aren’t easy shots.”
Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UVa.
Despite trailing most of the way, Virginia forced overtime on a pair of Kihei Clark free throws with 1:38 remaining. He had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed on a 3-point attempt with 6 seconds remaining.
Overtime belonged to the Orange, who got 3-pointers from Elijah Hughes, Joseph Girard III and Buddy Boeheim.
“I think there are a lot of factors when a game goes into overtime,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “We had a free-throw [lane] violation that took a point off the board. We missed some free throws. We didn’t get back [on defense].”
Virginia shot 31.3% (21-for-67) from the field, with Kiehi Clark going 4-for-14 and fellow starter Braxton Key going 3-for-11. The Cavaliers were 7-of-31 on 3-point attempts.
Bennett noted that Virginia stopped Syracuse on eight straight possessions in the second half, when the Cavaliers turned a 30-23 deficit into a 35-30 lead.
“We certainly had our chances to win, but looking at the numbers, you can’t take that many,” said Bennett in an apparent reference to the 3-pointers. “They were literally giving it to us and you’ve got to take a couple of those.
“Learn from it, try to control what you can control and don’t hang your head but don’t think this is a fluke. It’s easy to divide the house but you have to be able to win together and lose together.”
SYRACUSE (9-7)
Hughes 7-20 0-0 18, Boeheim 5-17 1-2 14, Dolezaj 1-4 5-7 7, Girard 5-14 4-4 19, Sidibe 2-6 0-0 4, Guerrier 0-0 1-2 1, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 11-15 63.
VIRGINIA (11-4)
Clark 4-14 2-2 13, Huff 7-12 2-7 16, Key 3-11 0-0 7, Diakite 5-13 2-2 13, Woldetensae 2-9 0-0 6, Stattmann 0-4 0-0 0, Morsell 0-3 0-0 0, Caffaro 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 6-11 55.
Halftime—Syracuse 24-20. 3-Point Goals—Syracuse 12-30 (Girard 5-11, Hughes 4-9, Boeheim 3-10), Virginia 7-31 (Clark 3-9, Woldetensae 2-9, Diakite 1-3, Key 1-5, Morsell 0-1, Stattmann 0-4). Fouled Out—Sidibe. Rebounds—Syracuse 39 (Dolezaj 11), Virginia 44 (Key 11). Assists—Syracuse 11 (Dolezaj 5), Virginia 15 (Clark 9). Total Fouls—Syracuse 17, Virginia 18. A—14,133 (14,593).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.