CHARLOTTESVILLE — Counter to its makeup, Virginia couldn't get enough Sunday and suffered its first home loss of the men's basketball season, 70-59 to South Carolina.
Ninth-ranked UVa trailed for most of the game, although the Cavaliers were did erase a 13-point first-half lead, getting things back to a 45-45 tie with under 11 minutes remaining.
The Gamecocks (8-4) shot 56 percent in the first half against what traditionally is one of the nation's stiffest defenses. Virginia (9-2) shot 41.2 percent in the first half, when it had 12 turnovers, four by sophomore point guard Kihe Clark.
Jair Bolden led the Gamecocks with 22.
The Cavaliers' first 10 opponents had averaged 44.2 points.
Virginia was 21-1 in its last 22 home games before Sunday.
