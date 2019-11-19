CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia should have known not to mess with the America East.
From the same conference as UMBC, which stunned No. 1-seeded UVa in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Vermont led throughout the second half Tuesday before seventh-ranked Virginia rallied for a 61-55 victory.
The Catamounts (4-1) entered the game as 15-point underdogs but jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes and led at various stages of the second half.
Three free throws by Anthony Lamb with 5:25 gave Vermont its last lead at 49-48 before Mamadi Diakite countered with a lay-up that gave the Cavaliers (4-0) the lead for good.
“I think we showed some grit, with enough stops defensively and enough plays offensively” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “It was new for a number of guys to be out there at that time.
“Some guys stepped up and made some plays at both ends.”
Lamb, a 6-foot-6, 227-pounder who has been named to many of the preseason watch lists, finished with a game-high 30 points, including a whopping seven 3-pointers, including six in the second half.
“There’s a saying, ‘fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,’ ” said Bennett, sharing his comments to the team. “Or maybe fool me seven times.
“He hit some great shots but I think [on] two or three, we were like, ‘You’re not going to shoot that.’ Well yes you are. Yes, you are. We have experience with guys doing that from unlimited range.”
This Virginia team lacks the kind of outside shooting provided by its NCAA championship team of a year ago but the Cavaliers were 5-for-11 from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half.
Fifth-year post player Mamadi Diakite, who had not made more than two 3-pointers in a college game before last Saturday, was 3-for-3 from behind the arc against Vermont.
He was 8-for-15 overall and finished with 19 points, tying his career high.
“We need his ability to do things and just be sound and tough and let your play do the talking,” Bennett said. “That’s the best way. Play with passion but remain humble and let your play do the talking.”
Bennett sung the praises of sophomore point guard Kihei Clark, who finished with a career-high 15 points to go with four assists.
“Kihei was terrific in the second half,” said Bennett, who may not have been aware that Clark had 12 points after halftime.
“I’ve learned not to question him and what he can do. I saw him in some remarkable situations as an inexperienced first-year in the biggest moments when it was needed at the most high, intense situations.”
Vermont coach John Becker said: “I thought Clark was really the engine that drove them.”
Bennett had done enough planning to know that Vermont could not be taken lightly.
“I didn’t want to play Virginia,” Becker said. “I don’t think anyone wants to play Virginia. I think it was pretty cool that they won the national championship and then they were on our schedule.
“We’ve been in a lot of big games. We play a really difficult non-conference schedule for people who don’t follow us. We beat St. John’s on Saturday. Eight of our first 10 games are on the road, which is pretty typical for us.
“We came here expecting to win and I don’t have to worry about the atmosphere and our guys losing their cool. We were right in there tonight.”
