CHARLOTTESVILLE — With all of the struggles North Carolina State and a lot of other teams have faced at John Paul Jones Arena, Wolfpack coach Kevin
Keatts didn't want to turn Monday's game at Virginia into a family and friend reunion.
"It hurts sometimes when the game is on ESPN and guys don't want to travel," said Keatts, who is from Lynchburg, roughly 60 miles from UVa's campus.
"Most of the people I know are at home right now and wishing they were at the game and jumping up and down with us and going to get ice cream."
N.C. State hadn't won in Charlottesville since 2005, in a losing streak that had reached eight games before the Wolfpack defeated the Cavaliers 53-51 at John Paul Jones Arena.
It was also the first-ever win for State in UVa's current gym.
Virginia (12-6, 4-4) had the lead for a total of 5 minutes, 33 seconds on a night when the Cavaliers trailed by as much as 11 points at 42-31 with just under 14 minutes remaining.
The Cavaliers responded with a 13-0 run that was capped by a Casey Morsell 3-pointer that put UVa ahead 44-42 with 6:08 left.
It was 47-45 in UVa's favor before the Wolfpack's Markell Johnson hit a 3-pointer over Kihei Clark with 2:41 left that was part of a 7-0 run
Virginia (12-6, 4-4 ACC) was fortunate to be trailing 28-26 after a first half in which the Cavaliers had six turnovers, compared to one for the Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3).
Braxton Key had eight points and seven rebounds at the half, but it didn't seem that a 21-13 UVa margin on the backboards made difference when State's DJ Funderburk was going 5-for-5 from the field.
Virginia's 3-point shooting woes continued as the Cavaliers were 1 for 4 from behind the arc in the first half. The Wolfpack helped keep UVa in the game by going 0 for 7 on 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
A 3-pointer by Casey Morsell gave Virginia a 44-42 lead with 6:08 remaining but State rallied, taking a 48-47 lead on a 3-pointer by Markell Johnson over UVa's 5-9 Kihei Clark, who is 4 inches shorter, with 2:41 left.
That became a 7-0 run for State before Devon Daniels hit the first of two free throws with 7.2 seconds left.
A 3-point attempt by Morsell didn't come close at the buzzer.
The Cavaliers had gone 13-2 against N.C. State during Bennett's tenure as UVa's head coach.
One of the reasons they got in a hole in the first half was turnovers. Virginia had six turnovers in the first half, including three by point guard Kihei Clark, and the Wolfpack had one.
"The first half, they had 10 points off of turnovers," Bennett said of Monday's game, "and that's difficult to absorb. We shot 36% from two [point range] for the game and 25 [percent] from three and we still had a chance. You're margin of error shrinks even more with that. It's like pick sixes [in football].
"We found a way to at least get to the lead but it's certainly some growing pains."
