PITTSBURGH — As Casey Morsell warmed up gingerly Saturday, there was no assurance that he would be cleared to play in Virginia's basketball game at Pittsburgh.
"I didn't think he would play," said UVa coach Tony Bennett following a 59-56 victory at Petersen Events Center. "That was a game-time decision and I'm glad because we needed him."
Morsell didn't have whopping statistics but he played more than 25 minutes and did not have a turnover on an afternoon when the Cavaliers (19-7, 11-5 overall) had 16 as a team.
"He really defended well, made free throws and was steady," Bennett said. "That was good toughness on his part and it was a big shot in the arm."
It came three days after Morsell suffered an ankle injury and was helped to the locker room with 7:02 remaining and did not return in the Cavaliers' 78-65 victory over Boston College.
"Today's game was kind of a stretch," Morsell, a freshman guard, said of his availability. "I was sore, but me being sore doesn't ever stop me from playing. [Trainer] Ethan [Saliba] did a great job of taping it and making it really thick. I didn't really feel like I was on it too long."
Morsell was the Washington, D.C., area player of the year in 2019 but has struggled at times, shooting only 27.2 percent from the field and 17.1 on 3-pointers prior to Saturday.
Morsell's impression was that Pitt's Trey McGowens was trying to attack his vulnerable right foot.
"I really wanted to play," Morsell said. "I guess it was [Saliba's] call so I tried not to limp, which is what they look for. In the middle of the first half, adrenaline kicked in. I've never had a sprain that significant. When it first happened, I thought it would be at least a week or longer."
One of the highlights of Morsell's season had occurred one week earlier, when he came off the bench to score 10 points in the Cavaliers' 64-62 victory at North Carolina.
"I guess, scoring wise, it was a turning point," Morsell said. "I feel like defense has always been my thing. I feel like I've definitely taken my defense to another level because I wasn't scoring as much.
"I've got to make [the inconsistent scoring] up to my team any way I can."
His efforts were appreciated.
"I didn't think he was going to play," Braxton Key said. "He didn't even practice with us [Friday]. For him to come out here shows his toughness."
