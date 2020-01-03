It's no revelation that the low points in Virginia's basketball season to date have coincided with an injury to senior Braxton Key.
A 27-point Virginia loss to Purdue came days after Key suffered a broken left (non-shooting) wrist in the championship game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament.
Key underwent surgery shortly thereafter and made a 7-minute cameo Dec. 18 against Stony Brook. Four days later, he logged 29 minutes as a non-starter and had eight points and five rebounds in a 70-59 home loss to South Carolina.
If that wasn't a sign that UVa needed Key at his best, what happened next might of provided another clue: He started and played 37 minutes Dec. 29, finishing with a season-high 15 points as the Cavaliers defeated Navy 65-56.
Virginia, which entertains Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday, had trailed the Middies 41-40 in the second half.
"[When] he's healthy, he's probably our best rebounder and most physical player," UVa coach Tony Bennett said. "He knows how to help [on] defense and has the most experience.
"He's steadily gotten more time and played better and we needed it. I just keep challenging him to be as great as he can be defensively, [be] all over the glass and then keep finding ways to be effective offensively and he did that.
"It definitely steadies us as much as we can be steadied at times."
Before the Navy victory, the Cavaliers had scored 65 points just once previously this season — that coming in a 65-34 victory over visiting James Madison on Nov. 10.
They had eight 3-point field goals against the Middies, after shooting 26.1% on 3-pointers (55 of 219) till that point.
Key didn't approach his career scoring high, 26, notched against Georgia when he was a freshman at Alabama in 2016-17.
The best in his two seasons at Virginia was 20 points in 26 minutes in a 65-52 victory over visiting Florida State last January.
UVa lost underclassmen De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome to the NBA Draft following the Cavaliers' NCAA championship run, and Key was quick to emerge as a term leader, not that he didn't contribute in that respect last year.
Teammates celebrated before halftime against Navy when Key soared for a tip-in dunk.
“I think it was a spark," fellow veteran big man Jay Huff said. " Braxton had a couple plays today that were just amazing. I’ve never seen him do anything like that put-back dunk before. He did a lot for us today.”
Key was curious as to what the replay might show.
“[Bennett] has challenged me to crash the glass," said Key, who is from Charlotte by way of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson. "I did it a lot last year. I have kind of settled outside since I broke my wrist, but I mean, I just went up there and I thought I could make a play and I did."
"I did not think I was going to finish it, but I just thought, I do not even know. I have got to see the replay and then go from there.”
Clearly, Key is Bennett's kind player.
"He, Mamadi [Diakite] and Kihei [Clark] have the most experience, so without him we were trying to find it." Bennett said. "He's steadily gotten more time and played better and we needed it."
