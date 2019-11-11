CHARLOTTESVILLE — It could have been perceived as a wise move when James Madison opened the season against a Charlotte team coached by former Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez.
Facing the protégé was not the same as facing the master, as the Dukes learned Sunday night in a 65-34 loss at Virginia.
"I thought we did answer the bell," JMU coach Louis Rowe said, "But, with all due respect to [Charlotte] and that staff, what [UVa does] is really, really good and it is really challenging and it's 40 minutes of it."
It was a 22-20 game late in the first half and then it was runaway.
The Dukes had no answer for UVa's 6-foot-9, 224-pound Mamadi Diakite, a 6-foot-9, 224-pound fifth-year senior who had career highs for points (19) and rebounds (13). Diakite also blocked two shots.
"He has it all," Rowe said. "I hear Serge Ibaka-type stuff, you know. And it's the truth. He has that kind of package."
Ibaka, a 7-footer for the Toronto Raptors, is a multi-time NBA All-Star.
"I think [Diakite] blossomed last year around the big three," said Rowe, referring to De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy during Virginia's run to an NCAA title.
"He got confidence, he worked his way into being a guy that they could on [and] hit the shot to win the [Purdue] game for them. I was a player once, too.
"That is a very confident and talented guy right there. I mean he stepped out and hit a three to start the game."
