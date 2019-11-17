One telling statistic from Virginia's 60-42 victory over Columbia on Saturday afternoon was the plus-minus category.

Leading the way for the Cavaliers in that respect was sophomore point guard Kihei Clark.

Clark checked in at plus-19, meaning Virginia outscored Columbia by 19 points during the 29 minutes and 29 seconds that Clark was on the floor.

Next for the Cavaliers was Jay Huff, who was a plus-17 in the 19:40 that he was on the floor.

Like a lot of people, I was a little bit skeptical about the playing time that Clark, listed at 5 foot 9 and 163 pounds, was getting early in the 2018-19 season.

It's hard to find any skeptics now.

Clark had 10 points, five assists and one turnover in 19 minutes. He also was 2-for-3 on 3-pointers on an afternoon when the rest of the team was 3-for-12.

You have to wonder if that might be an issue for the Cavaliers going forward.

They're now 13-of-65 on 3-pointers (20 percent) for the season. As a team, UVa shot 39.5 percent on 3-pointers for its national championship season in 2018-19.

Freshman guard Casey Morsell, who was Virginia's top-rated recruit, continues to struggle at the offensive end.

He was 1 for 6 from the field Saturday, including 0 for 3 on 3-pointers and he missed both of his free throws.

After three games, Morsell is 2-for-21 from the field, 1-for-9 on 3-pointers and 0-for-2 on free throws.

The Cavaliers were a plus-5 when he was on the floor.

Next up for UVa is Vermont on Tuesday night at JPJ. The Catamounts are coming off a 70-68 victory at St. John's, where 6-foot-6, 227-pound Anthony Lamb finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and hit the game-winning shot.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

