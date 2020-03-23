CHARLOTTESVILLE — When the Virginia men's basketball team assembled March 10 for a media availability, little did anybody know that the season already had ended.
Two days later, the Cavaliers made their way to the Greensboro Coliseum before learning that the ACC Tournament, which was already under way, had been canceled.
In their earlier meeting with reporters, there were evaluations of the season to that point, with top 2019-20 recruit Casey Morsell offering a candid review of his performance.
Morsell was coming off a senior year at St. John's in Washington, D.C., in which he was chosen the D.C.-area player of the year. He was rated the No. 47 prospect in the country by Rivals.com, which had him as a four-star on its five-star scale.
He played in all 30 games for the Cavaliers, including 13 as a starter. He averaged 4.8 points while playing 21.8 minutes per game.
"Definitely up and down," said Morsell when asked for an assessment of his season. "It's been a big learning curve in all aspects, athletically and socially.
"It's been an adjustment but I'm getting better day by day. I'm still getting comfortable playing here."
What would make him uncomfortable?
"There's a big, big emphasis on valuing the ball," he responded. "We play at a specific pace that I'm still adjusting to.
"I mean, I'm comfortable enough. It's just being comfortable time and time again and playing instinctive. Honestly, I think I've gotten a lot better defensively than when I got here.
"Defense has always been a big emphasis that I've placed on my game. There are a lot of resources here. Our strength coach, Mike Curtis, was huge in terms of my lateral quickness."
So, Morsell wasn't a defensive stopper in high school.
"That wasn't my title," he said.
He was known for his outside shooting, including 90 made 3-pointers in his senior year at St. John's.
He shot 17.7% on 3-pointers this year, going 15-of-85 from behind the line.
"I'm still finding a comfort level." he said. "There's a lot less possessions in a game here. In high school, our team played at a faster pace and there were a lot more shots than there are here.
"I feel that shots are going to fall my way eventually."
Another newcomer, junior-college transfer Tomas Woldetensae, had three games when he had at least six 3-pointers before going 2-for-19 in the last four games.
"We're working on our games," Morsell said. "Trust me. We're going to figure it out."
That was before the season ended prematurely.
One of the advantages of signing with UVa was the proximity to his D.C.-area home. Plus, his dad works in McLean.
Morsell's brother Michael played at Towson from 2015-18.
"I talk to him every day," said Morsell, whose brother is playing professionally in England after an earlier stint in Finland. "He plays a huge role in my game.
"There's a five-hour time difference. He tries to stay up, especially for the late games, but it can be tough at times."
