CHARLOTTESVILLE — If you want to assess the impact that Mamadi Diakite has had on Virginia’s basketball team this season, consider that he has played 37 minutes or more in four games.
Diakite had played more than 37 minutes only once previously, that coming in last year’s NCAA South Regional — when his jumper at the end of regulation propelled the Cavaliers to an 80-75 overtime victory over Purdue.
That was a moment that UVa fans won’t soon forget but Diakiate has never been as steady as he has been over the first half of this season. He is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds, career highs in both categories, and has blocked 25 shots.
He made all three of his 3-point attempts in Tuesday's 61-56 victory over No. 5 Florida State and is 16 of 40 from beyond the arc for the season. That doubles Diakite’s 3-point totals from his first three seasons, in which he was a combined 8 for 28.
“He’s been very efficient the last couple of games,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett, whose Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC) are off this weekend before hosting to Clemson on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Tigers are 11-9 and 5-5 going into a Saturday night game at Wake Forest.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton raved about UVa sophomore point guard Kihei Clark on Tuesday, but it was hard to miss Diakite’s contributions, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, giving the Cavaliers a 59-56 lead.
“Elite Eight last year, Final Four, we’ve been there and that’s the reason that we were all clutch today,” Dikaite, who is from the west African country of Guinea, said after the game.
It’s a good thing for Virginia that Diakite has emerged as a 3-point threat. The Cavaliers are shooting 27.1% (104 of 383) on 3-pointers this year after shooting 39.5% on 3s last year.
Part of that might stem from an NCAA rules change that pushed the 3-point line further from the basket. Maybe the biggest difference would be the exit of UVa’s top 3-point shooters — the NBA-bound Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre
“I keep telling the young guys — the old guys know it already — to shoot the ball whenever they get it,” Diakite said Tuesday. “ I remember at practice. Kihei telling me that I am like a conscience to the guys.
“I was trying to get to my sweet spot, which is posting up down on the block, but they were doubling me. So, I was just going to take what the defense was giving me.”
