Mere minutes remained before the deadline last spring as Virginia men's basketball player Mamadi Diakite debated whether he should join three of his teammates and pass on his final season of college eligibility.
There's no way the 6-foot-9, 224-pound forward could have guessed that hopes of another deep run in the NCAA Tournament would be dashed by a force of nature, the coronavirus pandemic.
If there was any solace, it would be the realization that the NBA season was shut down at about the same time as the colleges.
Diakite and team's accomplishments were not a total washout. The Cavaliers won their final eight games, finished 24-7 and were ranked 16th in the final Associated Press poll.
"I thought it was a great decision [to stay]," said Diakite, a second-team All-ACC choice who led the Cavaliers in scoring in 2019-20 and was second in rebounding and blocked shots.
"That was made because of where it might place me in terms of the [2020] draft board. Also, I was able to help my team and the staff and be a part of something that was special again.
"Toward the end, we started figuring everything out."
Diakite was the second leading vote-getter for the ACC All-Defensive team and, by the end of his career, showed few weaknesses at either end of the floor.
He finished his career with 997 points and certainly would have reached 1,000 if the season had not been canceled prior to Virginia's ACC Tournament quarterfinal with Notre Dame.
"I have an agent," he said Thursday. "I'm hearing some good stuff about myself. All I can say is, 'I'm a player. Wherever you want to play me, I'm ready for it.
"Whatever is happening on the draft boards, I don't care about that. That doesn't decide who's going first, second or whatever."
He sought out UVa alumnus and former ACC player of the year Malcolm Brogdon prior to making his decision last year.
"He said for me to go through the process, and that if I were to go, to be all into it and not to be halfway," Diakite said.
"If I have to come back to school, then I have to come back and be a killer."
If the circumstances prevented Virginia from making another NCAA Tournament run, at least the players had a chance to savor last year's national championship game on replays this past weekend.
"I felt like I was back in the moment," he said. "It hadn't hit me this whole year until now. It made me realize I was part of something very special.
"I come from a country that's very poor and where everyone doesn't get the [same] experience, which is very big for me."
Diakite, who is from the Guinea in West Africa, has been in the Charlottesville area for seven years, starting with the two years he spent at Blue Ridge School in nearby Greene County.
"I'll really just remember the people — the fans and the coaching staff — and that Coach Bennett gave me an offer when I first got to Blue Ridge.
"It took me a year and a couple of months to decide [to accept UVa's offer]. I can’t remember exactly why. I'm a different man from when I first got here."
