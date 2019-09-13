The change in basketball scheduling that resulted from ACC expansion has made the release of the conference schedule more interesting than it once was.
In the pre-expansion days (before 2004), everyone played each other at home and on the road — that came out to 16 games in the nine-team conference.
There were 18 conference games played up through last season. Now, it’s 20.
In a 15-team league, that means that a program like Virginia’s will have six teams that it will play twice and another eight it will play once.
One of the first observations: UVa will not play Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Other home-only opponents this season are N.C. State, Clemson and Notre Dame.
UVa plays road-only games at Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Miami.
The Cavaliers will play North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Florida State, Boston College and Louisville at home and on the road.
