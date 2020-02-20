While a victory over Boston College might not mean much to the committee that decides Virginia's postseason destination, what mattered most Wednesday night was that the Cavaliers didn't lose.
A 78-65 triumph over the visiting Eagles was UVa's seventh victory in the last eight games and moved the Cavaliers to within two games back of co-ACC frontrunners Duke, Florida State and Louisville.
"We feel that we can win out the rest of the regular season, and that is one of our goals right now," said senior Braxton Key, who tied for team scoring honors with 17 points, going 6-of-7 from the field.
The Eagles (13-14, 7-9) had beaten Virginia (18-7, 10-5) in early January at the Conte Forum. It was the first of three straight losses for UVa, which lost four of five games during that span.
"Every game is big at this point," Key said. "We feel we can win out the rest of the regular season and that is one of our goals right now. Obviously, when you play against a team that you lost to, whether you think you can beat them or not, you want to go out and get some revenge.
"We're trusting each other [and] the coaches are letting us play more free offensively."
Mostly, the Cavaliers are making shots, hitting 10 of 17 3-point attempts for a season-high 58.8%.
Junior-college transfer Tomas Woldetensae, who had shot poorly from 3-point range at home, was 4-of-8 against the Eagle and is 10-of-18 in his last two games, including a 6-for-10 outing at North Carolina, where he hit the game-winner in a 64-62 UVa win Saturday night.
Reserve Kody Stattmann, who was shooting 10-of-44 on 3-pointers for the season, was 2-for-3 and showed that he could be useful down the stretch.
"You never assume anything offensively," coach Tony Bennett said. "That was my message to the guys: 'This is some really good offense, but, whatever you do, don't get too comfortable."
Next up is Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10 ACC) on the road, which tips off at noon Saturday.
