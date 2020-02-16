CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Men's basketball cliffhangers have become a regular occurrence for Virginia of late and the Cavaliers didn't have to look far Saturday night to appreciate their good fortune.
After fouling a 3-point shooter and allowing host North Carolina to take the lead with 10 seconds remaining, junior college transfer Tomas Woldetensae hit a last-second 3-pointer to lift Virginia to a 64-62 victory at the Dean Smith Center.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Tar Heels, who were two-point favorites despite a record that dropped to 10-15 overall and 3-11 in ACC play. Virginia improved to 17-7 and 9-5.
"There's no secret formula you can say to the kids right now," said 17-year Tar Heels coach Roy Williams. "You can't put it into words. I'm not that intelligent. I've never felt in any year I've coached the way I feel right now."
It was the fifth win in the last six games for the Cavaliers, including victories in overtime against Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Virginia is 4-3 in conference road games.
"There's such a small margin between winning and losing," UVa coach Tony Bennett said, "and I feel for [Carolina] in that regard, because they have been close and they have been hit by the injury bug in a way that a lot of teams haven't.
"I am sure they are battling ups and downs. We've been so close in every game and it was an important game for us. So thankful for how our guys responded and I thought we made plays down the stretch, as they did, too."
Woldtetensae finished with 18 points, going 6-for-10 on 3-pointers. Remarkably, his best three games have all come on the road, including a 7-for-14 afternoon at Wake Forest and a 7-for-10 outing at Louisville.
In two previous home games before Saturday night, Woldtetensae was 1-for-6 against Clemson and 1-for-8 against Notre Dame.
"Our inconsistency shooting the ball has cost us at times and has been hard to overcome," UVa coach Tony Bennett said, "But, to capitalize on a 6-for-11 second half and for us to go 9 for 21 overall … those are numbers we are not used to seeing."
Top freshman Casey Morsell, who had gone 11 of- 74 on 3-pointers in Virginia's 23 games, hit both of his shots from behind the arc and came up with three steals in just under 20 minutes.
Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark was 4 of 13 overall, missing all four of his 3-point attempts and committing five turnovers. He did have a game-high nine assists, the last on a lengthy toss to Woldtensae for the winning basket.
"Ten seconds is a lot of time, so we tried not to panic," said Clark, adding that "without [Woldetensae's] 3s, we probably aren't in any of the games. That's what he came here to do.
"He was coming off [preseason] wrist surgery, so I think that kind of had a toll on him. He's playing great now, so we just need to keep feeding him the ball."
UVa had four double-figure scorers, including fifth-year senior Mamadi Diakite with 15.
"Diakite came over at the end of the game and said something to me that was very nice," Williams said. "You love Tony Bennett and the way he coaches and his club and those kind of kids that they have."
Garrison Brooks had a team-high 20 points for the Tar Heels, who got 17 from Cole Anthony, who missed nearly four minutes of the second half after a collision under one of the baskets sent him to the Tar Heels' locker room.
"This might be like the fifth, sixth time this season," Anthony said of the close loss. "How many games have we played, 25? That's 20% of our games.
"This is insane. I've never had a season like this of basketball but at the end of the day our season is not over. We're going to keep our heads high."
