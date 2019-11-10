UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Men’s basketball

SUNDAY

James Madison (1-0) at No. 11 Virginia (1-0)

6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ESPNU

Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Dukes 79-51 on Nov. 14, 2014.

JMU probable starters: F Matt Lewis (22 ppg, 13 rpg), G Deshon Parker (17 ppg, 7 rpg, 6 apg), C Zach Jacobs (15 ppg, 6 rpg), G Darius Banks (10 ppg, 4 rpg), F Michael Christmas (9 ppg, 6 rpg).

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (12 ppg, 6 rpg), G Kihei Clark (10 ppg, 11 rpg, 7 apg), G Braxton Key (7 ppg, 10 rpg), G Casey Morsell (3 ppg, 2 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (0 ppg, 0 rpg).

Notes: This is the home opener for the Cavaliers, who have won all 10 of the previous games between the teams, nine of them having been played in Charlottesville, with the 10th in Richmond. … The Dukes opened the season Wednesday night with a 79-74 victory over a Charlotte team coached by longtime former UVa assistant Ron Sanchez. … James Madison is coming off a 14-19 season last year under Louis Rowe, who is in his fourth season as the Dukes’ head coach. … Rowe had played at JMU for former coach Lefty Driesell after transferring from Florida. … Rowe’s first team at JMU was 10-23 in 2016-17. … Lewis averaged a team-leading 16.4 points last season and Banks averaged 12.3 as the Dukes attempted 670 3-pointers.

— Doug Doughty

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments