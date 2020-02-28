With its eighth victory in the past nine games, Virginia seemingly has put itself in good position for a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.
A victory over seventh-ranked Duke at John Paul Jones Arena would only enhance the Cavaliers’ credentials. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Unranked Virginia (20-7, 12-5 ACC) has won eight of its past nine games, including a 56-53 victory Wednesday at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) are coming off a 113-102 loss to Wake Forest in double overtime.
After losing his first seven games with Virginia following his arrival to Duke in 1980, Krzyzewski has gone 56-14 in his the last 70.
During that time, Virginia has had separate losing streaks of 15, 12, nine and eight games against Duke.
“Duke’s obviously very good,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett, who is 3-11 against Krzyzewski. “They lost a heartbreaker [to Wake Forest] so I’m sure they will come in focused and ready to play, and we’ve got to be the same.
“They’re very talented [and] obviously very well-coached … the whole thing.”
One year after winning the NCAA championship, Virginia was ranked 11th to start the season and spent a total of six weeks in the top 10, but fell completely out of the the poll as a result of losing four of five games in January.
However, Wednesday’s win over Virginia Tech gave the Cavaliers the luxury of a double bye for the ACC Tournament.
“They’re all big from this point on,” said Bennett, who has taken the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past six seasons and seven times overall.
Virginia had problems with Virginia Tech, slipping past the Hokies 56-53 after building a 26-11 halftime lead.
The Cavaliers lost three players to the NBA after the 2018-19 season but do not lack for veterans with two fifth-year players in Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key. Point guard Kihei Clark is a sophomore but plays and ACC-high 37.3 minutes per game.
It was Clark whose 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining prevented Virginia Tech from taking UVa into overtime.
“Being in that situation is kind of normal,” said guard Casey Morsell, who also hit a late 3-pointer at Tech. “That’s one thing I’ve learned as a freshman. Communication has to be a priority.”
Clark said he was focusing on taking the last shot as he headed down the floor.
“We’ve been in the position of a one-point game, a tie game [or] down-one situations a lot,” Clark said. “I know my teammates have confidence in me and the coaching staff does, so I shot it with confidence.
“If I missed it, we would have gone to overtime but I was trying to think about winning the game. That’s where my mind was at. [The Hokies] made an incredible run in the second half so, just being able to sneak away with a win is real big.”
While Virginia appears to be peaking at the right time, Duke has lost two of its last three games, with road setbacks at North Carolina State and Wake. The loss to the Wolfpack was by 22 points, 88-66, in Raleigh.
“We’re not that good,” Krzyzewski said after the loss to State. “Our kids have won 22 games and 12 conference games and you have to stay hungry while you’re winning at that level.
“Of all the maladies you could have, winning would be the best one, but it’s still a malady and [against the Wolfpack] it was horrible sickness for us.”
