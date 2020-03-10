CHARLOTTESVILLE — When a basketball player has developed a reputation as a 3-point specialist, it is almost assumed that defense will be an afterthought.
Junior-college transfer Tomas Woldetensae could see early on that he needed to be a two-way player at Virginia.
And maybe that's why he has started the past 15 games for the Cavaliers and is fourth on the team in minutes played, averaging 27.9.
Although he has gone 2-for-15 on 3-pointers over the past four games, Woldetensae's role is unlikely to change.
"When he was shooting it well, I thought it was huge for us," coach Tony Bennett said Tuesday at a news conference prior to the ACC Tournament, where second-seeded UVa (23-7) begins play Wednesday with a quarterfinal match-up.
"He made a big 3 Saturday [in a 57-54 victory over Louisville] and he was close on some of the others. As we've talked about many times with guys that shoot the ball, as long as they're good shots, you want to take them."
Prior to his current slump, Woldtensae had seven 3-pointers twice in a four-game spam, then came back two games later and went 6-for-10, including the game-winner, at North Carolina.
"I can help my teammates get open because the focus is so big on me," Woldetensae said Wednesday, "and I'm happy with that."
Woldetensare, originally from Italy, was a first-team junior-college All-American last year at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, where he had more than 100 3-point field goals.
He'd be delighted to have his defense mentioned in the same sentence as his offense.
"I grew up having the hunger of guarding the best player on the other team," Woldtensae said. "… To be [viewed as] an elite defender would be amazing.
"And that's the same reason why I decided to come here. Here is the place where you grow as a defender. Apparently, I'm getting somewhere."
Consistency on defense was an issue for him.
"I was a poor defender," he said. "I knew positioning. I knew where to be, how to guard my man and the ball, but I was really poor. Footwork wasn't there. It wasn't that I was a poor worker.
"I felt that challenge because I put that challenge on me. I wanted that challenge."
So, what about his shooting? Is he concerned?
"Nope," Woldetensae responded emphatically. "Not concerned at all. As long as I put the work in, I'm not going to actually change."
He has a high-flying hairstyle that has sparked conversation that his locks might be getting in the way.
"Actually, some time when I go up with the ball, I do touch a little bit of this part over here," he said. motioning to a wave to the side. "So, maybe they could be on to something … but no.
"It's just about me being mentally confident. That's why I go out there and shoot 500 shoots, 600 shots [at one setting]."
The only regret he expressed Tuesday was that he only has two years of Division I eligibility.
"I never experienced a senior night at the D-I level and I saw a lot of love," he said referring to Saturday's ovation for teammates Braxton Key and Mamadi Diakite, as well as student assistants.
"I was sad that I would have only two years to be here."
