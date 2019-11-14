The Virginia men’s basketball team has announced the signing of three perimeter players, each of whom had been committed for up to a year.
The newcomers are 6-foot-3 Carson McCorkle, 6-2 Reece Beekman and 6-7 Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
McCorkle was a first-team all-state selection as a junior last year at Greensboro Day School, where he was a 49% shooter on 3-pointers.
Beekman, listed at 6 foot 2, is the point guard of the group and averaged a triple-double last year with 21.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists at Scottlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Abdur-Rahim, whose father was a first-round NBA Draft pick, averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds last year for Blair Academy and was named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
“These young men are talented, versatile and highly-competitive,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said in a school release. “They come from great families, who understand the value of a degree from the University of Virginia.”
All three UVa signees were rated as four-stars on the Rivals.com five-star scale and the Cavaliers’ class has been ranked ninth on the Rivals scale.
