CHARLOTTESVILLE — Unranked Virginia got a pivotal blocked shot from Jay Huff in the closing moments Saturday as the Cavaliers outlasted seventh-ranked Duke 52-50 at John Paul Jones.

Huff, who grew up within Duke's shadow in Durham, N.C., finished with 15 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5 ACC).

Tre Jones and Vernon Carey had 17 points apiece for the Blue Devils (23-6, 13-5).

It was Virginia's ninth win in the last 10 games.

Defensive-minded UVa held the Blue Devils to 30.5-percent shooting from the field.

Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key had 14 points apiece for the Cavaliers, with Diakite hitting the shot that put UVa ahead 51-50.

