CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Center Jay Huff called it “fortuitous,” and his word choice was spot on.
Huff’s 22nd-ranked Virginia Cavaliers used a little bit of luck on Wednesday to escape here with a 46-44 win over the Miami Hurricanes.
With 14 seconds left and the score tied 44-44, Miami’s Sam Waardenburg grabbed an offensive rebound and went up for the put-back. His shot was blocked by Braxton Key, apparently cleanly. But Miami coach Jim Larranaga thought differently and yelled to the referees, “Foul! Foul!”
Miami freshman guard Harlond Beverly, likely playing in that late-game situation only because Hurricanes star guard Chris Lykes left in the second half due to injury, heard “foul” and reacted. He fouled Virginia’s Kihei Clark 40 feet from the basket, sending him to the line for a one-and-one free throw with eight seconds left.
Clark made both foul shots for what became the winning points.
However, Miami’s Dejan Vasiljevic had a chance to send the game to overtime, taking one dribble and shooting from point-blank range. But his bank shot bounced off the rim, and Virginia (22-7, 14-5 ACC) held on for the win.
Fortuitous, indeed.
“I felt bad for him,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said of the mistake by Beverly. “But we have to take advantage. Basketball is a game of mistakes. It was unfortunate. I feel bad for Coach Larranaga. It was a hard situation, but I’m not going to apologize for the victory.”
Winning means never having to say you’re sorry, and this victory was sooo Virginia, marking the 13th game this season that the Cavaliers have won by holding their opponent to 50 points or less.
This was also Virginia’s seventh straight victory, and six of those were won by three points or less.
“This wasn’t the prettiest win, but we’ll take it,” Huff said. “Me and Braxton laughed about it [because] we’ve been in this situation [one-possession game at the end], what, 19 times? We’re not even nervous it, [but] we probably should finish out some of these games better.”
Huff, the 7-foot-1 redshirt junior, had the greatest shooting first half of his collegiate career. In fact, in the first 14:25, Huff had all 17 of Virginia’s points, making 7 of 9 shots from the floor, including 3 for 3 on three-pointers.
The rest of the Cavaliers shot 0-for-8 during that span, and Virginia led 17-11.
“Jay got us going in the first half,” Bennett said. “When we’re struggling to score, we’ll take it any way we can — even 3-pointers from our 7-footer.”
Lykes, though, was keeping up with Huff, scoring 14 first-half points. Lykes’ jumper at the first-half buzzer cut Miami’s deficit to 24-23.
“Lykes made some well-guarded shots,” Bennett said. “Kihei, who has been so good for us, had a tough matchup against [Lykes].”
Virginia caught another break, this one with 12:11 left in the second half, when Waardenburg, who was trying to block a shot, accidentally elbowed Lykes in the face. Lykes left the game and did not return. He finished with a team-high 16 points and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
“I hope Chris is OK,” Bennett said of the injury to Lykes, which was reported by Larranaga and Miami’s media relations staff as either a bloodied nose or a possible eye laceration. “He is such a dynamic player. He was a key player they were without for a majority of the second half.”
Miami, which had no other double-figure scorer on Wednesday, suffered without Lykes. But the Cavaliers didn’t light it up, either.
Huff was held scoreless in the second half, missing all seven of his shots.
For the game, Virginia shot just 36.7% for the game. Even worse, Virginia had only earned four foul shots, making three, until Clark was gifted that pair of freebies at the end.
In fact, Virginia won despite missing its final six shots from the floor, going without a field goal for the final 4:45.
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia’s 6-9 forward, was scoreless for the first 17-plus minutes and had just four points at halftime. But he finished with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds after a conversation with Cavaliers coaches.
“We said, ‘Alright, Mamadi, in the second half, you have to score, and we have to get enough stops,’” Bennett said.
The Cavaliers, who haven’t lost since Feb. 8 at Louisville, host the Cardinals on Saturday in this season’s regular-season finale. It will also be the last home game for seniors Diakite and Key.
“We’re excited,” Huff said. “Hopefully we can send Mamadi and Braxton off on a good note.”
