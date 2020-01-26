Men’s basketball
Sunday
Virginia at Wake Forest
Noon at LJVM Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Virginia (12-6, 4-4 ACC), Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6).
Last meeting: Virginia, third-ranked at the time, defeated Wake Forest 68-45 on Jan. 23, 2019, in Charlottesville.
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.8 rpg, 5.9 apg), C Jay Huff (9.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (4.5 ppg).
Wake Forest probable starters: G Brandon Childress (15.2 ppg, 4.7 apg), C Olivier Saar (13.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg) G Andrien White (8.8 ppg), G Torry Johnson (6.2 ppg), F Ody Oguama (3.1 ppg).
Notes: UVa has won the last seven games in the series, dating back to a 55-52 loss in Winston-Salem in 2013. … The Deacons have lost four of their last five, including a 71-68 setback Tuesday night at Clemson. … Wake’s leading scorer, Childress, is the son of the associate head coach and former Deacons’ star Randolph Childress. … Chandree Brown is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds off the bench. He was the Florida 4A state player of the year in high school. … Sarr’s size is formidable at 7 feet, 255 pounds. … Wake will raise a banner in honor of Dave Odom, the head coach at Wake from 1989-2001. ... The Cavs have lost four of their last five, with the losses coming by seven, eight, four and two points.
— Doug Doughty
