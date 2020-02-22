PITTSBURGH — Unranked Virginia continued its men's basketball road mastery Saturday with a 59-56 victory at Pittsburgh.
The Cavaliers didn't make it easy on themselves, squandering most of a nine-point lead they took into the final 3 minutes.
It was the seventh victory in the last eight games for the Cavaliers (19-7, 11-5 ACC). Pitt dropped to 15-13 and 6-11. UVa has won four in a row.
Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark had 17 points and was followed by Mamadiu Diakite, Braxton Key and Tomas Woldetensae had 10 apiece
Xavier Johnson led the Panthers with 16 points.
It seemed that Virginia was taking command in the first half with a Tomas Woldetensae field goal that gave UVa a 26-19 lead before the break, but he subsequently picked up his second foul of the half and headed to the bench, where he joined Mamadi Dikaite and Jay Huff, who earlier had picked up their second fouls.
The absence of UVa's big men contributed to a 17-11 Pitt rebounding margin in the first half. UVa also had more turnovers in the first half, 8-7, and could not capitalize on its 52% shooting in the first half, when four players had at least one 3-pointer.
It was the 12th victory for Virginia in its last 13 meetings with the Panthers.
