What does it say for the Virginia men's basketball that it suffered a third consecutive loss Wednesday night, 54-50, at Florida State?
Not a lot by itself.
While Wednesday's game was symptomatic of a lot of things, Florida State was the last team to beat Virginia prior to its NCAA championship run last spring.
That Seminoles team defeated UVa 65-59 in the ACC Tournament and finished 29-8 after a loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA regional semifinals.
And while the Cavaliers have lost three in a row, they were in all three games.
At Boston College, it was a 53-53 game with under 1 minute remaining. The Cavaliers lost that one 60-53 as the Eagles scored the last seven points of the game.
Three days later, Virginia led Syracuse by five in the second half before the Orange rallied to force overtime, which they eventually won. That was at John Paul Jones Arena, where UVa has been nearly unbeatable.
Then, there was the Florida State game. That was tied 47-47 with under two minutes remaining.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton couldn't have been more complimentary of Virginia coach Tony Bennett, as was the Orange's Jim Boeheim before him.
"They showed us why they lead the nation in field-goal percentage," Hamilton said afterwards. "They stripped the ball from us, they bottled us up, they made it very difficult for us to get high-percentage shots … but that's what they do.
"We tried several different schemes [offensively] and they were very well-prepared for just about everything we did. We were very fortunate that we had some guys knock down from the perimeter."
Nobody is knocking down shots for Virginia these days, with the exception Wednesday of Tomas Woldetensae, who was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers on a night when the rest of the team was 0-for-11.
Virginia also had 18 turnovers, nine of them by sophomore point guard Kihei Clark.
"I told him before the game that his plate is full and it is overflowing in terms of what is required from him for us to be successful," Bennett said.
"[Clark has] got to guard, handle the ball, make decisions and score. I am going to hold him accountable and challenge him. … I know it and he knows what it takes to win and he needs to do a lot for us to win."
