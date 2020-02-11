Tuesday, 9 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
Records: Notre Dame (15-8, 6-6 ACC), Virginia (15-7, 7-5)
TV: ESPN2
Last meeting: Virginia, ranked No. 4 at the time, defeated Notre Dame 60-54 on Feb. 16, 2019, in Charlottesville.
Notre Dame probable starters: F John Mooney (16.5 ppg, 13.0 rpg), G T.J., Gibbs (14.1 ppg), G Prentiss Hubb (11.8 ppg, 4.6 apg), F Juwan Durham (7.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg), G Rex Pflueger (5.8 ppg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg), G Kihei Clark (10.4 rpg, 6.1 apg), C Jay Huff (8.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (6.4 ppg).
Notes: Virginia has won the last three games in the series and is 13-1 in the last 14 games with the Irish. … This is only the fifth time that Notre Dame has played in John Paul Jones Arena, where the Cavaliers defeated the Irish 62-57 in 2018 and 60-54 last year. … After losing four times in a five-game span in mid-January, the Irish have won four games in a row, three of them at home prior to a 61-57 victory Sunday at Clemson. … The Irish had scored 75 points or more in six straight games before that. … Pflueger was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers against the Tigers. … Mooney has 19 double-doubles this season. … Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is 1-7 against the Cavaliers.
— Doug Doughty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.