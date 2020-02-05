Clemson at Virginia men's basketball

Wednesday

7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

Records: Clemson (11-10, 5-6 ACC), Virginia (14-6, 6-4)

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Last meeting: Virginia defeated the Tigers 63-43 on Jan. 12, 2019, at Clemson, S.C.

Clemson probable starters:F Aamir Simms (13.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Tevin Mack (11.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), G John Newman III (9.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg), G Curran Scott (7.3 ppg), G Clyde Trapp (6.0 ppg),

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.5, 6 ppg, 9,0 rpg), Kihei Clark (10.3 ppg, 5.9 apg), F Braxton Key (10.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (5.5 ppg), G Casey Morsell (4.4 ppg).

NOTES: Virginia has won the last nine games in the series, with the last setback being a 59-44 loss at Clemson in 2013. … Clemson's last trip to JPJ was in 2018, when Virginia won 61-36. … Clemson is coming off a 56-44 loss Saturday at Wake Forest. … This is a Clemson team that recently defeated North Carolina State, North Carolina and Duke during a 10-day span, including its first victory at UNC in series history. It's been a streaky Tigers' team with an early five-game winning streak and a recent five-game stretch when it lost four times. … Virginia continues to lead Division I scoring defense with 50.7 points allowed per game. Clemson is 69th at 64.8 points allowed. … UVa is 347th out of 350 Division I teams in scoring (56.3 points per game).

