After spending seven straight weeks outside the Associated Press top 25, defending national champion Virginia returned to the men’s basketball rankings Monday at No. 22. UVa was also one of five teams to return to the coaches' poll, which is put together by USA Today. The Cavs are No. 22 in that poll as well.

The Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5) were ranked as high as No. 5 in the first week of December but dropped out in the Jan. 13 poll after losing at Boston College and at home to Syracuse in successive games.

Those were the first two of four losses in a five-game span for Virginia, which has been on a tear of late, winning six games in a row and nine of its past 10.

“In the last number of games, we’ve gotten closer,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said Monday on the ACC coaches’ teleconference, but he wasn’t talking as much about the polls as he was the manner in which the Cavaliers have been playing.

Virginia plays at Miami at 9 p.m. Wednesday, then hosts No. 10 Louisville on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

In Miami, Bennett will be paired against former UVa assistant Jim Larranaga, who was asked about the NET rankings that have the ACC ranked as the nation’s sixth-best men’s basketball conference.

“I haven’t seen it,” Larranaga said. “I’m not reading that stuff right now. I normally do, but not this year. But, it’s a joke the way the ACC is being treated.

“Virginia’s having another great season. Tony Bennett’s done an incredible job again.”

