Following an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season, Virginia has been ranked 16th in the final Associated Press men's basketball top 25 poll.
The Cavaliers (23-7) moved up from 17th in the final regular-season poll. The final poll was released on Wednesday, about a week after the NCAA announced it had canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments.
Kansas (28-3) was first followed by Gonzaga (31-2) and Dayton (29-2).
ACC rivals joining Virginia in the top 25 were No. 4 Florida State (26-5), No. 11 Duke (25-6) and No. 14 Louisville (24-7).
UVa defeated Duke in Charlottesville in their only regular-season matchup. The Cavaliers won home games with both Florida State and Louisville at home and lost to them on the road.
Coming off an NCAA championship season in 2018-19, Virginia was 17th in the preseason poll after losing its top three scorers to the NBA.
A spot in this year’s final Top 25 was the seventh in a row for the Cavaliers, who were as high as fifth following a seven-game winning streak to start the season.
They subsequently dropped out of the poll after a lopsided loss at Purdue, 69-40, followed by a 70-59 home loss to South Carolina.
Virginia has been ranked in the final top 25 after each of the past seven seasons.
The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in 2018 and No. 2 in 2019 in polls that ended with the regular season.
